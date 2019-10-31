Wilson Pleads Guilty in Donation Case

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 12 2012 Apr 12, 2012 Thursday, April 12, 2012 3:30:00 PM CDT April 12, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former Missouri Gov. Roger Wilson pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge related to an illegal political donation made after he left office.

The plea came the same day federal prosecutors announced an indictment against Wilson and St. Louis lawyer Edward Griesedieck III. The indictment says Griesedieck had his law firm donate $5,000 to the Missouri Democratic Party and hid the cost in legal bills submitted to Missouri Employers Mutual in 2009, when Wilson was chief executive.

Wilson admitted in his plea that he knew about the illegal contribution when he approved payment. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, and he was freed on his own recognizance.

Wilson was lieutenant governor in 2000 and served as governor for three months after Governor Mel Carnahan died in a plane crash.

