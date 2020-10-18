Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood

2 weeks 3 days 5 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Danielle Romero, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ASHLAND - The Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association has waited a year to be reimbursed for work completed after the flood in 2019.

The association usually receives money back from the county quickly after doing repairs, but this time the county is going through FEMA before reimbursing them.

The flood in 2019 left the intersection of Harold Cunningham Rd. and Rippeto Rd. with a 100 ft. by 100 ft. wide and 35 ft. deep hole. The bridge near the intersection was described as unrecognizable by landowners.

Landowner Jamie Morris said there was only 15 feet of the bridge left that you could see and attempt to cross. He said that he and his family were trapped for just about 7 weeks. 

Morris said the hole blocked the driveway to his family home, so they used an ATV to go through the woods to leave the house. 

"I took for granted being able to leave home and get little things like dog food," Morris said. "I had trouble getting my kids to their baseball games and getting my wife and I to work."

Morris said if it had not been for the Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association for doing repairs, he still wouldn't be able to go to and from his house using his driveway. 

"It was a major inconvenience," Morris said. "Not only for me and other landowners, but also for everyone who travels through here to go to the river."

President of Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association, Stephen Diederich said he and other members worked every day for two weeks to fill the hole and repair the road that would allow for Morris and his family to access their driveway.

Diederich, along with other members, not only fixed that hole in that intersection, but also made an entirely new road that is close to the river. He said they had to move the road and not use the same one, because there was too much damage. 

The project costs the association between $70,000 and $75,000. They have not been reimbursed by the county yet, even though the Diederich says the county approved of the work they did. 

"My family did a lot of the work and we've been sitting on our bill, rather than give it to the Levee Association. So, it's become very personal for me that they won't pay us; and we did the work for a pittance compared to what anyone else could have done it for."

Diederich said he reached out to two contractors to compare prices and found that the association had done it for almost half of what other people would have charged.

He said he is working with the Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry to help resolve the issue of the association not being reimbursed for the money they spent. We reached out to the commissioner, and he was not available to speak.

Diederich and other members have been waiting for over a year to be reimbursed. He said they have never run into this much trouble with getting money back from the county with previous repairs.

More News

Grid
List

Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
Democrats and Republicans agree; voting can be confusing
COLUMBIA - Boone County Democrats and Republicans have found common ground -- voting this year is confusing. "Our primary... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
7 ways to stay healthy during the fall coronavirus surge
(CNN) -- Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic. The fall Covid-19 surge is here... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:08:39 PM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Black Missouri woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:06:05 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, October 17 2020 Oct 17, 2020 Saturday, October 17, 2020 9:32:00 AM CDT October 17, 2020 in News

CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol held a forum on the use of force and training Friday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director for St. Louis County alleges in a lawsuit that she was dismissed in retaliation... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the backbone of sports teams at all levels, and during the pandemic, their... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
Again Street Park gets $100,000 worth of improvement
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved $100,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation to improve Again Street Park Monday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
1-year-old drowns in private pond in western Missouri
SEDALIA (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has drowned in a private pond in western Missouri. The incident happened just... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 4:29:45 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
Martin impressed with former Tiger MPJ's NBA summer
COLUMBIA – Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin only got to coach Michael Porter Jr. in three college games. But... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in Sports

Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
Boone County extends current health order to Nov. 3
COLUMBIA- The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health Department extended a previously issued health order which requires bars and restaurants to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
Project Homeless Connect event serves homeless community amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY — Project Homeless Connect hosted its sixth-annual event on Friday. Project Homeless Connect planning committee member Karen... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 3:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 Moniteau County homicide
CALIFORNIA - One of two people charged in connection with the death of Jon Williams in Moniteau County pleaded guilty... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News

CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
CPS: Oct. 23 is last day to request placement change for elementary students
COLUMBIA- The deadline for Columbia Public Schools elementary parents to request a change in placement for the semester will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 Friday, October 16, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 58°
3am 55°
4am 55°
5am 54°