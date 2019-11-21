Wind-blown Fire Burns Hundreds of Acres in Mo.

KANSAS CITY - Wind-blown fires have burned hundreds of acres in several southwestern and southeastern Missouri counties. Smaller isolated fires also were reported in Kansas.

The southwest Missouri fire started around noon Tuesday. It covered more than 1,500 acres near Bennett Spring State Park before it was contained early Wednesday.

In the southeastern part of the state, a large forest fire began burning Tuesday afternoon between Wappapello and Greenville. A country dispatcher says hundreds of acres burned in a clear cut section of forest.

In Kansas, wind gusts of nearly 50 mph were reported Tuesday, and most of the state was under a red flag fire warning. Authorities said a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Wichita ignited a grass fire that needed six fire trucks and their crews to extinguish.