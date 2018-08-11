Wind energy companies sue Clinton County

PLATTSBURG (AP) — Several wind power companies are suing the Clinton County Commission and the Clinton County Planning and Zoning Commission for barring them from building wind turbines as part of a larger project.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported that Osborn Wind Energy, Osborn Wind II, Boulevard Associates, and Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources are seeking unspecified damages.

The zoning board and commission voted in September to adopt a recommendation to ban construction of certain wind turbines in the county.

Osborn and Osborn II are involved in creating a wind energy network in the county, with Boulevard working to obtain lease agreements with property owners for wind turbine construction.

