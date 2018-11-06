Wind Farm to Supply Electricity

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ROCK PORT - The future energy supply for the northwest Missouri town of Rock Port is literally up in the air. Officials say a four-turbine wind farm scheduled to go online this summer will supply more than enough energy to run Rock Port. The wind farm is being built west of town by John Deere and St. Louis-based Wind Capital Group. It will generate five megawatts daily. Rock Port Municipal Utilities manager Tim Taylor says there will be times the city has to draw more power than the wind farm can generate. But on most days, he says, Rock Port will be able to sell power back to the grid. John Deere's wind energy division financed the facility. Wind Capital Group is also building a 24-turbine wind farm east of Rock Port, along with projects in Nodaway and Gentry counties.