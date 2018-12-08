Window unit exchange and free fans program continues

COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center still has window units from Columbia Water and Light that can be exchanged for older window units.

Earlier this summer, Boone Electric and Columbia Water & Light donated a number of new window units to the Voluntary Action Center so customers who had broken window air conditioning units, or inefficient units, could exchange them. Boone Electric is now out of units, but some are still available from Columbia Water & Light.

Some income qualifications must be met:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE ANNUAL GROSS INCOME LIMIT MONTHLY GROSS INCOME LIMIT 1 $23,760 $1,980 2 $32,040 $2,670 3 $40,320 $3,360 4 $48,600 $4,050 5 $56,880 $4,740 6 $65,160 $5,430 7 $73,460 $6,122 8 $81,780 $6,815 Add for each additional person $8,320 693.34

Total income cannot exceed the 200% federal poverty income level

Other eligibility requirements are: being a Columbia Water and Light electric customer, having a broken or inefficient window unit to exchange, having an annual income of less than 200 percent of the poverty level.

Anyone who has participated in this program in past years is not eligible to take part again.

The Voluntary Action Center also has a fan program that it has implemented. In order to qualify for a new fan for a home, someone in the household must be under the age of 18, over the age of 65 or disabled. The fans are free of charge and the last day to get a fan is Sept. 9.

The center asks that people call 573-874-2273 before bringing in a window unit, so it can confirm eligibility and availability.

In addition to the air conditioner, qualified customers must bring proof of Boone County address (ID’s and leases not accepted); identification of everyone at the address; proof of all income for the household, including food stamps; proof of temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) and a recent utility bill.

More information on getting a window unit or fan is available on the city's website.