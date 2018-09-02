Windows in the District Come Alive Friday Night

COLUMBIA - Downtown business windows will come to life Friday night with holiday performances. The celebration kicks off the holiday season and also marks the beginning of the extended holiday hours.

Bluestem Missouri Crafts store partner Sandy Litecky said the event brings in more business and is an exciting way to start the holiday season. With the help of some friends, Litecky will perform Jingle Bell Rock in the store window.

"We will be singing along and waving to people," Litecky said. "We will also be handing out candy canes and having a good time."

Other activities the festival includes are treats and refreshments, a live nativity scene, and carriage rides. The event runs from 6 - 8 p.m.