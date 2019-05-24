Winds reached up to 160 mph in Jefferson City tornado

14 hours 51 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 1:23:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News
By: Brynne Davis and Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producers, Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Reporter and Annie Hammock, KOMU Interactive Director
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Initial assessments show the tornado that swept through part of Jefferson City Wednesday night had winds as high as 160 miles per hour, according to Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams.

A National Weather Service survey team rated the maximum damage at EF-3 on the Fujita scale.

Bricks, glass, trees and metal are strewn down streets and many buildings are sagging. The president's house at Lincoln University is in such bad shape, the Missouri Department of Transportation was worried debris could fall on the road, so it closed both lanes of Route 50 eastbound from Monroe Street to Clark Avenue while repairs are made.

Jefferson City Police Lt. David W. Williams called the aftermath of the storm a chaotic situation. Mayor Carrie Tergin declared a state of emergency and police have instituted a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday. The curfew area is bounded by Lafayette Street on the east, Stadium Boulevard on the south, Madison to the east and the Mississippi River to the north.

Williams said no fatalities were reported in Jefferson City but dozens of people were treated for storm-related injuries.

All available Jefferson City police officers were on-duty trying to establish a perimeter to determine areas with the most need for emergency resources. 

City officials requested FEMA's assistance and it delegated Missouri Task Force 1 to assist at several locations. The Columbia Fire Department confirmed it sent 16 rescue technicians and four fire trucks to help. MUPD sent in seven officers.

The American Red Cross set up emergency shelters at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the YMCA on Stadium Boulevard and the YMCA on Ellis Boulevard. The Red Cross is urging people to contact them by using the Red Cross Safe at Home App. 

A communications executive from Ameren, the power company that serves this area, has confirmed 13,000 power outages in the area and seven reported gas leaks. Three Rivers Electrical Cooperative said it still had about 2,000 people without power and they could be in the dark several more days.

Jefferson City officials want people to stay off the streets unless necessary and said residents shouldn't start clean-up efforts due to fallen power lines and utilities within damaged buildings. 

Gov. Mike Parson announced non-essential state employees should remain at home for now.

Lincoln University located in Jefferson City will be closed Thursday through Tuesday.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin has declared an emergency, saying all efforts are needed to recover from the storm.

Many people in Jefferson City were heartbroken by the damage but thankful that the storm was not deadly. On Jackson Street, dozens of houses were torn apart from the storm. On Thursday evening, many people walked down around the area to look at the damage.

"Being that we have kids of our own, seeing kids clothes strewn everywhere... kind of hits you close to home," said Sarah Pierce, a mother who lives near where the tornado hit. "There's just a lot of destruction. It literally looks like a bomb went off in Jeff City."

Nathaniel Dickinson II's home was damaged, but his neighbor's was completely destroyed.

"I'm just shocked by it. I just can't believe it happened to them and not to us," he said.

Jefferson City cleaning up from tornado, watching out for flooding
Jefferson City cleaning up from tornado, watching out for flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - As Jefferson City continues to clean up from the tornado on Wednesday night, it still has to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 12:51:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Cheerleading gym destroyed by tornado
Cheerleading gym destroyed by tornado
During the chaos of the tornado in Jefferson City, one cheerleading and "American Ninja Warrior" gym got torn apart. The... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 12:15:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Governor says it will takes weeks and volunteers to rebuild
Missouri Governor says it will takes weeks and volunteers to rebuild
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from around Missouri came out to help with the disaster that Wednesday night's EF-3 tornado brought... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:52:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
JEFFERSON CITY - Students who visited the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center in Jefferson City Thursday said it is heartbreaking to... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:17:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Senate approves disaster relief that will help Missouri farmers
Senate approves disaster relief that will help Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - Missouri's U.S. Senators both voted yes Thursday on a disaster aid bill that includes fresh resources for farms... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

HELPFUL RESOURCES: Agencies offer variety of help to tornado victims
HELPFUL RESOURCES: Agencies offer variety of help to tornado victims
JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses and charities in and around Jefferson City have stepped forward to help people who were affected... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:02:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Homeowners assess devastation from Jefferson City tornado
Homeowners assess devastation from Jefferson City tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of the eastern part of Jefferson City spent much of Thursday cleaning debris. Andrew Buchanan,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

LIVE BLOG: Jefferson City responds after EF-3 tornado
LIVE BLOG: Jefferson City responds after EF-3 tornado
COLUMBIA - An all-out cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City, where fallen roofs, busted windows, scattered trees and downed... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Winds reached up to 160 mph in Jefferson City tornado
Winds reached up to 160 mph in Jefferson City tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Initial assessments show the tornado that swept through part of Jefferson City Wednesday night had winds as... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 1:23:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MU Police locate potentially dangerous man
UPDATE: MU Police locate potentially dangerous man
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Police are thanking the public for help locating a man who went missing while being... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:26:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Thousands of people in tornado's path could be without power awhile
Thousands of people in tornado's path could be without power awhile
COLUMBIA - Several people in the Jefferson City area will remain without power for several days. Three Rivers Electric... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:14:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Eldon community in recovery mode after tornado
Eldon community in recovery mode after tornado
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is continuing to sort through the catastrophic tornado aftermath around the city. Many... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:33:00 AM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Mizzou extends helping hand to tornado victims
Mizzou extends helping hand to tornado victims
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri lending assistance on several fronts to help people affected by Wednesday night's tornado in... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Closures, cancellations abound following Jefferson City tornado
Closures, cancellations abound following Jefferson City tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The damage and complications from Wednesday's tornado has led to a number of school, government and business... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:41:05 AM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Shelters open in Jefferson City after tornado
Shelters open in Jefferson City after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Red Cross has opened several shelters following Wednesday's damaging tornado. The shelters are at... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 8:42:00 AM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Governor Parson says "all hands on deck" following Jefferson City tornado
Governor Parson says "all hands on deck" following Jefferson City tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson took time to thank first responders at a press conference in Jefferson City Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:57:00 AM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Highway Patrol is prepping for flood effects going into Memorial Day weekend
Highway Patrol is prepping for flood effects going into Memorial Day weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is all hands on deck monitoring the severe weather effects that... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Missouri Military Academy brings back baseball after 5-year hiatus
Missouri Military Academy brings back baseball after 5-year hiatus
MEXICO - Missouri Military Academy has brought back its baseball team for the first time in five years. A... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT May 22, 2019 in News
