Windsor Street to Close for Construction Project

COLUMBIA - Windsor Street at College Avenue will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to construction. Columbia Water & Light is installing new underground electric conduit.

Motorists headed west will need to detour around the block using Melbourne Street. Traffic on College Avenue should not be interrupted by this project.

Anyone traveling in the area is urged to be cautious for the safety of the electric crews.