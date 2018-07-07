Wingfest Benefits Honor Flights

COLUMBIA - The Harley Davidson store in Columbia played host to a wingfest benefiting Honor Flight.

The area outside the store was filled with hundreds of Harleys, carnival rides, food and more.

Honor Flight needs money in order to fly veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials.

Truman's Bar and Grill owner, Russell Fisher, thought of the idea to pair motorcycles with food and fun in order to help the veterans. His uncle was a part of the armed forces, however, he said he has always wanted to support the troops in some way.

This is the fifth year of the event and Fisher said the event seems to get bigger every year.

"You can come out here and not donate and we're still able to raise money," Fisher said. "I think last year we raised about $13,000. It's the fact that most people are here for Honor Flight, not because there's wings and beer."