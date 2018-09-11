Winners in 2014 elections share common theme

COLUMBIA - Throughout the 2014 midterm elections there was a common theme among the winning sides: They all spent the most money.

Sometimes spending was as close the election. The state representative race between Republican Chuck Bayse and Democrat John Wright came down to the wire. The Bayse campaign spent $121,090 between KOMU, KRCG and KMIZ, and received 5,007 votes, while the John Wright Campaign spent spent $116,395 and received 4,744 votes. That breaks down to the Bayse campaign spending 51 percent of the money, for 51 percent of the vote.

These numbers only include money spent by candidates on TV advertising and were provided by the Federal Communication Commission. The numbers do not include money spent for radio spots, signs or other forms of advertising.

Columbia's Proposition 2, which would have raised fees on developers for new construction, was defeated by 10 points (55 percent to 45 percent). Citizens for a Better Columbia, a group against Proposition 2, spent $78,440 on TV spots. According to Councilman Karl Skala, who headed up the proponents of Proposition 2 , his group raised about $5,000 dollars total.

Citizens for a Better Columbia was successful in the election, with 14,137 'no' votes. One way to think about the campaign spending is the group spent more than $5.50 for each vote. Skala's group on the other-hand, spent an average of 44 cents per vote.

Amendment 10, which essentially puts another check on the governor's power by allowing lawmakers to release funds frozen by the governor, won 57 percent of the vote. However some believe voters did not know the specifics of the amendment.

University of Missouri Political Science Professor Peverill Squire said, "That was a complex piece of legislation, most people still probably don't have any idea of what it really involved. But I think the repetition of the ads made it be able to swing it in favor of the people who were pushing that."

Missouri Club for Growth paid $78,320 just in mid Missouri for ads in support of the amendment, which portrayed a fake news anchor reading about how the amendment would prevent Governor Jay Nixon from playing political games with Missouri tax dollars.

Lastly Amendment 3, an amendment which would have tied teacher pay to student performance, was defeated by a gigantic margin of 76 percent to 24 percent. The Committee to Support Public Education still bought more than $108,000 worth of advertising, despite the fact that the major proponents of Amendment 3, withdrew its support almost two months ago.