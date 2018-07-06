Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Kansas City Area

JEFFERSON CITY - The winning $71.5 million Powerball ticket from the Christmas Day drawing was sold at Autobahn BP in Platte Woods.

"This lucky location will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling this prize, so we are very excited for them, as well as the winners," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 23, 28, 38, 39, 56, and the Powerball number was 32.