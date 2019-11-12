Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the season. This will change starting Monday, November 11, 2019. Winter will make a comeback that will catch you off guard if you aren't prepared. Here is what you should know:

Rain will move in around midnight. Overnight, as temperatures plummet and a cold front moves through, this rain will change into sleet and then to snow. The wintry mix changeover is expected between 3-7am, from north to south. Winds will gust up to 35 mph and this will decrease visibility at times due to blowing snow. Snow will continue through the morning, ending early in the afternoon for most, and around 3-4pm for those near I-44.

This snow may be moderate at times and could accumulate a dusting to an inch depending on its heaviness.