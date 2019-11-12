Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is updated multiple times every day and night so you're never caught off guard. View the forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for Apple and Android devices. Plus, view interactive radar and get notifications and video updates along with live streaming newscasts. We have you covered.
-----ORIGINAL POST------
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the season. This will change starting Monday, November 11, 2019. Winter will make a comeback that will catch you off guard if you aren't prepared. Here is what you should know:
Rain will move in around midnight. Overnight, as temperatures plummet and a cold front moves through, this rain will change into sleet and then to snow. The wintry mix changeover is expected between 3-7am, from north to south. Winds will gust up to 35 mph and this will decrease visibility at times due to blowing snow. Snow will continue through the morning, ending early in the afternoon for most, and around 3-4pm for those near I-44.
This snow may be moderate at times and could accumulate a dusting to an inch depending on its heaviness.
Due to our warm weekend, soil temperatures are in the 50s and will take some time to get to freezing. Meaning most snow should melt (except on bridges and elevated surfaces). But if snow falls too quickly, melting won't keep up, which is where the possible accumulation comes into play.
Remember that with temperatures plummeting into the 20s, and remaining there all day, wet and untreated bridges and roads will flash-freeze creating slick conditions. Black ice is expected if roads (especially bridges) are not treated.
So, yes, it may be a snowy morning commute and winds will decrease visibility. Roads will be slippery in spots, but driveable WITH CAUTION. Use your common sense, drive slow and watch for those who don't. Tune into KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30am to 7am for complete coverage so you know what to expect heading out the door.
Clouds will slowly exit in the afternoon with mostly clear skies possible by the evening. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, in the 20s for the afternoon, feeling like the 10s...down to the middle 10s by Tuesday morning, feeling like single digits.
As for records, in Columbia the record low for Monday, November 11th is 13º but we do not expect to reach that temperature by 11:59pm, missing it by a couple degrees. The record for the coldest high temperature is 29º and while that's where we expect to be for much of Monday afternoon, we'll be warmer than that between 12am and 6am, therefore, we won't break that record either. However, we are very close to these records on both accounts which is important to note in order to convey just how cold it really is going to be.
An accurate forecast from the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is updated multiple times every day and night so you're never caught off guard. View the forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for Apple and Android devices. Plus, view interactive radar and get notifications and video updates along with live streaming newscasts. We have you covered.