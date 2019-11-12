Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri

1 day 17 hours 44 minutes ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:18:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist

UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is updated multiple times every day and night so you're never caught off guard. View the forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for Apple and Android devices. Plus, view interactive radar and get notifications and video updates along with live streaming newscasts. We have you covered. 

-----ORIGINAL POST------

MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the season. This will change starting Monday, November 11, 2019. Winter will make a comeback that will catch you off guard if you aren't prepared. Here is what you should know:

Rain will move in around midnight. Overnight, as temperatures plummet and a cold front moves through, this rain will change into sleet and then to snow. The wintry mix changeover is expected between 3-7am, from north to south. Winds will gust up to 35 mph and this will decrease visibility at times due to blowing snow.  Snow will continue through the morning, ending early in the afternoon for most, and around 3-4pm for those near I-44.

This snow may be moderate at times and could accumulate a dusting to an inch depending on its heaviness.

Due to our warm weekend, soil temperatures are in the 50s and will take some time to get to freezing. Meaning most snow should melt (except on bridges and elevated surfaces). But if snow falls too quickly, melting won't keep up, which is where the possible accumulation comes into play.

Remember that with temperatures plummeting into the 20s, and remaining there all day, wet and untreated bridges and roads will flash-freeze creating slick conditions. Black ice is expected if roads (especially bridges) are not treated. 

So, yes, it may be a snowy morning commute and winds will decrease visibility. Roads will be slippery in spots, but driveable WITH CAUTION. Use your common sense, drive slow and watch for those who don't. Tune into KOMU 8 News Today from 4:30am to 7am for complete coverage so you know what to expect heading out the door. 

Clouds will slowly exit in the afternoon with mostly clear skies possible by the evening. Temperatures will cool throughout the day, in the 20s for the afternoon, feeling like the 10s...down to the middle 10s by Tuesday morning, feeling like single digits.

As for records, in Columbia the record low for Monday, November 11th is 13º but we do not expect to reach that temperature by 11:59pm, missing it by a couple degrees. The record for the coldest high temperature is 29º and while that's where we expect to be for much of Monday afternoon, we'll be warmer than that between 12am and 6am, therefore, we won't break that record either. However, we are very close to these records on both accounts which is important to note in order to convey just how cold it really is going to be.

An accurate forecast from the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team is updated multiple times every day and night so you're never caught off guard. View the forecast 24/7 at komu.com/weather and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for Apple and Android devices. Plus, view interactive radar and get notifications and video updates along with live streaming newscasts. We have you covered. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season,... More >>
33 minutes ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:29:24 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
COLUMBIA - Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:36:08 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:30:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will get the chance to salvage his rookie season in Denver and show Broncos... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:07:57 AM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Veterans from three major wars flew to Washington D.C. early Tuesday morning for the final Central Missouri Honor... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:53:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
JEFFERSON CITY — An out-of-control kitchen fire in Jefferson City damaged an apartment Monday evening. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:48:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is one of 108 mid- Missouri veterans who are visiting their memorials... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:13:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

School board approves later start date, new middle school name
School board approves later start date, new middle school name
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved its 2020-2021 calendar Monday night, aligning with a house... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 8:13:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Winter weather means it's time to "winterize" your life
Winter weather means it's time to "winterize" your life
CALIFORNIA - Winter weather has hit Missouri and the cold weather is not leaving the state soon. People are continuing... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 6:35:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Numbers to Know: Missouri football after three-loss road trip
Numbers to Know: Missouri football after three-loss road trip
COLUMBIA - Finding reason for optimism in a shut out is not easy. But true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak provided... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 6:00:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Warm Haven program opens to shelter veterans during cold weather
Warm Haven program opens to shelter veterans during cold weather
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA Hospital initiated a Warm Haven program to help shelter veterans overnight as community shelters are... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 5:58:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Wreath laying ceremony honored fallen Missouri veterans
Wreath laying ceremony honored fallen Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - MU students, faculty and military honored fallen Missouri student veterans in the annual wreath laying ceremony Monday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Homeless CPS students to receive housing, support as part of new program
Homeless CPS students to receive housing, support as part of new program
COLUMBIA- Some help is coming for Columbia's homeless students. Veterans United Foundation and Columbia Public Schools have partnered to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 3:20:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Two found dead in Lake Ozark
Two found dead in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies found two people dead at a home Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 2:22:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Urban Agriculture Center celebrates partnership with Truman VA
Columbia Urban Agriculture Center celebrates partnership with Truman VA
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Center for Urban Agriculture celebrated its new partnership with Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital with a ribbon cutting... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 2:12:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Snow covers Mid-Missouri, causes slick roads
Snow covers Mid-Missouri, causes slick roads
COLUMBIA - Main mid-Missouri roads continue to be slick, while less-traveled roads are covered with snow but passable. Just... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 1:28:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

75-year-old man drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks
75-year-old man drowns in the Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 12:30:32 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri
Snow, cold weather prompt scattered closings around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Snow, cold weather and some slicks roads prompted scattered closings around mid-Missouri on Monday. The list of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:20:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 19°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 24°
3pm 24°
4pm 23°
5pm 22°