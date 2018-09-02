Winter Garden Forum educates packed house about gardening

COLUMBIA - The Winter Garden Forum turned out to be a standing room only event as over 100 people learned about planting and landscaping Sunday.

The Columbia Public Library and Discovery Garden Club presented the forum to get people exciting about gardening.

MU Landscape Design Instructor Tim Moloney and Vintage Hill Farm Owner Jeff Oberhaus spoke at the community event. Moloney explained how you can use scales, lines and proportions to best design your garden.

“Everything is designed the way the designer wants people to feel in the space,” Moloney said. “It’s all a matter of perspective.”

Moloney said you’re supposed to have empty spaces in your landscapes and patios.

“If they’re empty, you’re better highlighting that which is full,” he said.

Moloney also thinks repeating colors, construction and plant materials can make your garden stand out from the rest.

“Repetition is the key to unity,” he said.

The forum was free to the public and included refreshments and door prizes. Mary Beth Jennings, a gardener, attended the event and said she enjoyed learning about garden design.

“I gardened when my children were young and I kind of got out of it, but I’m getting into it now,” Jennings said.

She said she will apply what she learned at the forum to her landscapes at home.

“I’ve got a fairly new house and I’m going to be doing some landscaping soon,” Jennings said. “So some of the things that I’ve learned here today will be great for the things that I’m going to be doing.”

For those wanting to get involved in the Discovery Garden Club, its members meet every second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m at the Missouri Cattlemen's Association Building.