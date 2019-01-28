Winter Garden Forum inspires home gardeners through harsh winter

COLUMBIA - Discovery Garden Club and the Columbia Public Library partnered to host the 6th annual Winter Garden Forum on Sunday at Columbia Public Library.

Nancy Bedan, president of Discovery Garden Club, hopes the forum will get rid of gardener winter blues and inspire them for spring.

“You know we’ve had a lot of snow in Columbia lately, and I think everyone’s ready for the thought that spring is really going to come eventually,” Bedan said.

The free forum focused on home-gardening techniques.

Two guest speakers, Victoria Hatfield and Tanner Jones, presented at the forum. Hatfield talked about gardening in Missouri’s shade. Jones showed how to have a successful four-season container design.

Both Bedan and Jones were excited to get more than a foot of snow on the ground during the last winter storm. They say the worst sort of winter is a dry one.

Bedan explained snow cover can help protect and blanket home gardens.

“Any form of moisture we get after a dry year is good,” Bedan said. “I was really tickled personally to see that we had all that snow on the ground.”

Jones said snow fall is a really good sign for spring because it means there’s moisture and precipitation.

“I was happy to see that amount of snow because like I said the past two winters haven't had any precipitation,” Jones said. “Spring is going to be a really good thing for us.”

However, Bedan and Jones agreed that with the benefit of winter precipitation also comes damage from heavy snow. In the short-run, heavy snow can cause damage to gardens, but the long-run benefit of a good spring outweighs the debris.

Many trees and surrounding plants took a hard hit during the snow storm, and there are still many fallen branches across Columbia.