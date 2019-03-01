Winter shelter extends hours to prepare for cold temperatures

COLUMBIA - A winter shelter, Room at the Inn will remain open on Sunday in anticipation of the frigid cold temperatures.

The shelter will move from First Baptist Church to Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, on Sunday night around 6 p.m.

The first shuttle will depart from Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church at 5:45 p.m.

Shelter services will operate at Broadway Christian Church until the morning of March 9.

Volunteers provide 90 percent of staff and support at the winter shelter, according to the Room at the Inn website. Coordinators are asking volunteers to consider picking up extra shifts to accommodate the extended hours.

Please contact Room at the Inn Coordinator Jim Jantz, 573-355-7151, or Debby Graham, 573-489-2252 for more information.