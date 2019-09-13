Winter Storm Crime Is Up
SPRINGFIELD - (AP) Springfield police say the number of burglaries is up at empty homes after an ice storm drove thousands of people out, while they waited for power to be restored. Police Chief Lynn Rowe is urging city residents to keep an eye on each others' homes. The chief says 58 home burglaries were reported in the first eight days after the ice storm hit on January 12. That works out to more than seven per day, compared with a normal average of five to five and one-half. Police are sending extra officers into neighborhoods that still lack power. About 12,000 customers of Springfield City Utilities are still in the dark, down from around 75,000 at the height of the storm.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Jefferson City man with multiple felonies after fleeing from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Columbia neonatal nurse and the baby she adopted are receiving a national honor after sharing their story... More >>
in
FULTON - A newly approved law could have major effects on Missouri farmers. Under Senate Bill 391, no health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has confirmed two cases of lung illness related to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Some Missouri house members held a hearing Thursday to begin addressing how 130,000 Missourians were dropped from Medicaid... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four more people who received knee-replacement surgery at the Mizzou BioJoint Center say in lawsuits filed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA-State health officials have confirmed two people are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping and seven other cases are... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Travis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The trial for Columbia Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas is scheduled for October 24, with a pre-trial conference... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for felony assault and peace disturbance... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
in