Winter Storm Crime Is Up

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Monday, January 22 2007 Jan 22, 2007 Monday, January 22, 2007 6:43:26 PM CST January 22, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
SPRINGFIELD - (AP) Springfield police say the number of burglaries is up at empty homes after an ice storm drove thousands of people out, while they waited for power to be restored. Police Chief Lynn Rowe is urging city residents to keep an eye on each others' homes. The chief says 58 home burglaries were reported in the first eight days after the ice storm hit on January 12. That works out to more than seven per day, compared with a normal average of five to five and one-half. Police are sending extra officers into neighborhoods that still lack power. About 12,000 customers of Springfield City Utilities are still in the dark, down from around 75,000 at the height of the storm.

