Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday

MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the weekend, also check komu.com/weather for more updates. We'll also send notifications with the latest video updates to the KOMU WX App; be sure to have notifications turned on.

THE RUNDOWN

SATURDAY

Rain showers and even flurries are possible in the morning, however, impacts are not expected and travel should be fine. Per usual, should flurries or snow fall, be sure to use caution in case of slick spots. Temps will only reach the middle 30s on Saturday afternoon but it should be dry.

SUNDAY

As this storm system is still developing, we are only moderately confident in the timing of the winter storm, including when it may begin. On Sunday afternoon, moisture should move into central Missouri bringing snow and freezing rain depending on the location of the freezing line.

Especially by Sunday evening we expect freezing rain south of I-70 (potentially along I-70 - can't rule it out yet). Meanwhile, temperatures should be cold enough to allow for just snow north of I-70. Accumulation of both snow and ice in their respective areas is expected overnight. Travel will be impacted; use caution and plan accordingly.

MONDAY

The freezing rain mainly south of I-70 is expected to come to an end Monday morning, though the exact time is not exact at this time. Remember that just a couple degrees makes all the difference.

When that freezing rain does end, snow will likely fall in its place, dumping 1-2" on top of any ice that has accumulated, and at least a thin layer of ice is expected.

For areas that have just dealt with snow throughout the entire event we are currently anticipating 2-4" of total snowfall accumulation. However, bands of heavier snow will be possible within the system and that may allow for isolated areas of up to 6".

Snow should exit in the afternoon on Monday, but the exact timing is not certain yet.

OTHER NOTES

Temperatures will turn frigid behind this system. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning we expect temperatures in the 10s and wind chills in the single digits, if not the negatives.

Our confidence will continue to increase as the system continues to develop and move over the Rockies. Stay tuned (and download the KOMU WX app for notifications so you're never caught off guard by weather and forecast developments).