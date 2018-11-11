Winter Storm Is Trouble Across MO

Several others were hurt when a Greyhound bus hit the back of a snowplow on U-S 67 near Greenville in southeast Missouri. The patrol says none of the injuries were life-threatening. Near Cape Girardeau, three people died when their SUV crossed the median on snow-covered Interstate 57 and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Details of the crash were withheld while the victims' families were notified. And a nine-year-old Columbia boy was killed this morning in a head-on crash on a Boone County road. The patrol says the boy's mother lost control of her car on the snowy pavement.