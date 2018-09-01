Winter Storm Linked to Deaths

ST. LOUIS - Missouri governor Matt Blunt says today that ten deaths in Missouri have been linked to a massive wintery storm. Five people died from traffic accidents, two in fires, one from illness and two from carbon monoxide poisoning since Thursday's storm hit. About 260,000 customers remain without power in Missouri and Illinois. A vice president for St. Louis-based Ameren UE, Ron Zdellar, says it will be at least a few days before power is restored.