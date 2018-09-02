Winter Storm Means Sales for Columbia Store

COLUMBIA - Snow means sales for the Westlake Ace Hardware on Worley street. The winter storm that swept through mid-Missouri this weekend left behind roughly two-and-a-half inches of snow, layers of ice and below-freezing temperatures.

Dan Day, floor manager at Westlake Ace Hardware, said shovels were not the most popular item, "I don't think we've sold a whole lot of shovels." Day added customers were more concerned about the ice, "We are on our second semi-load of ice melt." Day said the store boasts four different kinds of ice melt, including varieties safe for pets and concrete.

Though Day thinks some customers overestimated how much snow Columbia would receive, he does anticipate many future storms, "I think we're going to be looking at a lot of snow and a lot of freezing rain this year," Day said.

If Columbia does see more snow, Day said Westlake Ace Hardware will have plenty of shovels, "We bring them in by the truckload."