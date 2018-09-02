Winter Storm Over but Problems Persist in Missouri

ST. LOUIS - The biggest winter storm in Missouri in two years is over, but the problems it brought still remain in some areas of the state.

The storm on Thursday dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas of northern and western Missouri. The National Weather Service says Hannibal in northeast Missouri got 13 ½ inches of snow. Some areas also got sleet and freezing rain.

Interstates and major highways were still partly snow-covered around Kansas City and in northwest Missouri on Friday. The University of Missouri cancelled classes for a second straight day. St. Louis and Kansas City airports reported numerous flight cancellations and delays.

Capt. Tim Hull of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says accidents were too numerous to count, but there were no reported fatalities.