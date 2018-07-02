Winter Weather Cancels Sporting Events for Thursday

COLUMBIA -- Due to the winter weather moving through the area, sporting events around Mid-Missouri have been cancelled for Thursday night.

Centralia vs. Bowling Green boys basketball has been postponed. Will be rescheduled at a later time.

North Callaway vs. Ashland boys basketball has been postponed. Will be rescheduled at a later time.

Harrisburg vs. Blair Oaks boys basketball has been rescheduled for January 24.

Harrisburg vs. Knox County girls basketball has been postponed. Will be rescheduled for a later date.

Hickman vs. Smith-Cotton boys basketball has been rescheduled for tomorrow at Hickman. JV will start at 6:00 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Hickman vs. Smith-Cotton girls basketball has been rescheduled for tomorrow at Sedalia. JV will start at 6:00 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Gateway vs. Rock Bridge boys basketball has been canceled. Make-up date TBD.

Eldon vs. Boonville boys basketball has been canceled. Make-up date TBD.

We will continue to update you with a list of canceled events. A complete list of all closings due to winter weather can be found here.