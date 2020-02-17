Winter weather causes decrease at The Food Bank

Wednesday, January 22 2020
By: Grace Witham, KOMU 8 Reporter


COLUMBIA - Fewer families came out to the Food Bank's Mobile Pantry to pick up free groceries.

"The line was shorter than usual. It's usually like four times longer than it is now. It's the rain and the cold, people don't like standing out in the cold," The Food Bank's Program Coordinator Grace Borhart said.

The Food Bank's Mobile Pantry distributes groceries to families. The Mobile Pantry visits various locations around Central and Northeast Missouri every month for people to come and pick out various foods.

Although the Mobile Pantry hands out food for two hours, the parking lot was mostly cleared out after 30 minutes. However, this doesn't mean that the Mobile Pantry packs up and leaves.

“Even when it’s cold out, even when your fingers are frozen, there are people that are here because they need food. So, we’re going to be here to give it out,” Borhart said.

Not even rain, snow, or cold temperatures stop all residents from coming to pick up groceries. 

"Today is actually low numbers because I think probably the weather. Last month we had people lined up down the parking lot here," Columbia resident Lindsay Payne said.

Payne has been receiving groceries from the Mobile Pantry for over a year now.

"It's just helped out my family a lot because a lot of changes have happened with us. It really does help out with our grocery expenses," Payne.

Anyone in Boone County is welcome to come and get groceries from the Mobile Pantry.

