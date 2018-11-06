Winter Weather Causes Mail Carriers to Skip Routes

COLUMBIA - Recent weather conditions prevented mail carriers from delivering to some areas of Columbia. One resident said she wasn't able to mail a check for several days because mail carriers did not make it to her house.

Louise Wyatt lives on Abilene Acres Drive and said mail carriers did not collect or deliver mail at her house Friday, Saturday or Monday.

"I put my rent check in the mail on Friday the 31st and figured it would be delivered by Monday," Wyatt said. "The road graders were up salting the roads where I live so I was confused why my mailman didn't pick it up."

Wyatt said her mailman didn't come Saturday or Monday either.

"We also didn't get any mail on Saturday, but I figured it might be because of the ice," Wyatt said. "On Monday I put my car payment in the mail as well and it was not collected that day either."

Wyatt said she called the post office because in past, bigger storms she always received her mail on time.

"Last year we had about four or five really big snow storms and we had no problem getting our mail during those," Wyatt said. "I don't know if it was because of the ice or not, but the post office said they were running routes today [Tuesday]."

Postmaster Mark Rask confirmed that carriers were delivering mail Tuesday until dark. He said the recent weather caused some delivery routes to become unsafe for carriers.

"We have about 68,000 deliveries in Columbia and last week some of those routes were not safe," Rask said. "On Saturday we were only able to make about 58,000 because of the ice."

Rask said Tuesday's conditions were some of the toughest for mail carriers to deliver in and said it is the carrier's decision to decide if a route is safe enough.

"Our carriers are very dedicated and we want them to understand if they don't feel its safe to deliver the mail then they should pass up that stop," Rask said.

Wyatt said she did receive her mail Tuesday afternoon and said she appreciates her mailman's dedicated work.