Winter weather fatigue is taking its toll on mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA — The weather fatigue is making its way here in mid-Missouri, impacting businesses and everyday people.

Mackenzie Knierim, owner of Rosebuds and the Southern Rose, said her business stays cautious in all types of winter weather, especially ice.

"We have local girls working here. We just want to protect them," Knierim said. "We are pretty cautious and close if we are 100% certain of a storm. Days like today where we are not sure when or how the weather will impact, we just have to kind of fly by the seat of our pants."

Knierim said it is stressful, but she wants to keep people safe and at home in case of bad weather.

"We have closed twice already," Knierim said. "It certainly takes an effect on business in general whenever we are closed one day and open the next. But, our customers are pretty understanding."

Columbia resident Viktor Tsymbal said he isn't a fan of the weather lately, but he has to deal with it.

"I have to go to work everyday and in construction, you have to be outside," Tsymbal said. "I'm over it, but at the same time it's still there."

Tsymbal said the on-and-off patterns of snow, ice, and rain pushes back his deadlines in the construction business.

"It stops of a lot of progress," he said.

Columbia resident Martie Neal said she gets worried about the wintry mix. She said she worries about driving in the ice and walking up and down the hills.

"I kind of try and arrange what I'm going to do around this weather," Neal said.

As a nurse, Neal has to prepare for the worst working overnight in the Veterans' Hopsital.

"There has to be nurses at work," Neal said. "We try to take that into consideration, bringing extra clothes if the weather looks bad in case we have to stay over if the next shift can't get in."

For these mid-Missourians, they agreed the weather has been frustrating to deal with.











