Winter Weather Fires

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The ice storm that has blacked out power to thousands in southwest Missouri is causing more fires in Springfield. Fire Chief Dan Whisler said the number of fires his department has to respond to is up because of candles and improvised heat sources at homes still without power. Chief Whisler said the number of calls overall is down but the number of live fires is up. He urged people to be cautious with candles and fuel-burning heaters. The chief cautioned people using propane or kerosene heaters to keep a carbon monoxide detector in the house and make sure the heaters are vented to prevent a build-up of the poisonous gas.