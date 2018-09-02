Winter Weather Increases Business for Body Shops

COLUMBIA - The winter weather over the past week has not been kind to drivers, which means Columbia auto repair shops are getting more business.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's website, 14 crashes were reported in mid-Missouri Friday to Sunday in central Missouri.

Walter Shoupe, the owner of Walt's Service on College Avenue, said he saw a 25 percent increase in business at his shop last week.

"It was a very busy week last week," Shoupe said. "Batteries, alternators, starters, all kinds of problems. Then ever since the weekend, we have a bunch of them that banged into curbs. The cold weather is definitely taking its toll."

Shoupe, who has owned Walt's for 32 years, said the longer the colder weather is around impacts his business.

"It seems at first with all the cold weather, we didn't really get much of a bump," Shoupe said. "And then when the cold sustained, now I can see pretty much all the shops are busy, we're busy. Probably our busiest week in the last month or two was last week. This week, we got lots of cars on the schedule also."

Shoupe said basic car maintenance would help out many drivers in the area.

"Just keeping everything in your car right should be all you need to do," Shoupe said. "Winter tires are nice but most people around Missouri don't buy winter tires."

Shoupe also described the most common issues he has seen over the past week.

"Batteries are the most common," Shoupe said. "But also make sure you keep your tires aired up because as the temperature drops, the air inflation in your tires drop. When there's a large change in temperature, you need to make sure to check your tire pressure."

Shoupe said they expect the rush whenever winter weather strikes and they have the staff to handle it.