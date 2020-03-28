Winter Weather Increases Emergency Calls
COLUMBIA - The icy weather increased emergency calls Friday. The Boone County Public Safety Joint Communications emergency telecommunicators processed around 457 calls and roughly 100 accidents in Boone County Friday night between 5 and 7 p.m. Additional staff was called in to handle the high volume of calls.
Light freezing rain and below freezing temperatures made traveling dangerous and is the cause for numerous accidents across Columbia and Boone County. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Saturday evening. The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts more ice is possible in Boone County over the next 12 to 24 hours. Residents are advised to refrain from unnecessary travel.
