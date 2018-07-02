Winterizing Homes

Aquila provides energy for much of western Missouri, so the company is helping low-income families in Sedalia and nine other Missouri cities this year.

"It makes the home more energy-efficient, therefore it's going to cut down their heating bill," explained Aquila's Kevin Pratt. "So they're going to be more comfortable. They're not going to have the drafts coming in through the cracks."

Putting plastic over old windows can help keep heat inside a house, while filling cracked foundations, covering water heaters and using energy- efficient bulbs can help control utility costs year-round.