Wintery Storm Contributes to Four St. Louis Deaths

2007

ST. LOUIS - Wintery weather is being blamed for the deaths of four St. Louis residents. All four of the dead were discovered Sunday. City officials say that two men, a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old, died after trying to burn coal in a cooking wok to stay warm. Fire officials found deadly levels of carbon monoxide in their home. A 56-year-old with pre-existing health conditions was found Sunday morning in his backyard dead with evidence he may have suffered hypothermia. And an 81-year-old was found deceased at the bottom of his home's stairs. His 76-year-old wife is wheelchair bound and was taken to a hospital. Their home did not have electricity. Mayor Francis Slay encouraged all residents to visit or stay at warming centers if their homes are without heat. Autopsy results are not yet available for the four.