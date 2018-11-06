Wisconsin Gov. Walker to Aid Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is coming to Missouri to raise money to support Republican gubernatorial challenger Dave Spence.

Spence's campaign said Walker will hold a luncheon fundraiser Monday in the Kansas City area for Spence. He then will attend a rally in Jefferson City before ending the day with another Spence fundraiser in St. Louis County.

Spence is running against Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in the Nov. 6 election.

Walker is the third Republican governor to come to Spence's aid. Last month, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie held a fundraiser and rally for Spence in Springfield. In August, Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell headlined a suburban St. Louis fundraiser for Spence. McDonnell is chairman of the Republican Governors Association and Christie is vice chairman.