Wisconsin man urges Missouri police-involved death reviews

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A man whose son was shot and killed by a police officer in Wisconsin is supporting a Missouri measure to require external investigations into police-involved deaths.

Michael Bell told a House committee Tuesday that independent reviews would be welcomed by good officers and police departments.

Bell successfully pushed a similar measure in Wisconsin that passed last year. Bell said an internal investigation into his son's death cleared the officer in two days.

Republican Rep. Shamed (shah-MED') Dogan said the aftermath of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson officer exposed mistrust in law enforcement. He said the legislation is a way to restore that trust.

The committee did not take action on the bill. Dogan said he thinks it has a better chance than some Ferguson-related bills.