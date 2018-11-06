With a New Budget Comes New School District Changes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has approved a significantly higher budget than last year.

The school district will spend $11 million dollars more this year than it did last year. Columbia Board of Education President Christine King says the increase is tied to the impending changes to the school district.

"I would say that 80% of (the budget increase) has to do with the fact that we're opening up Battle High School, and our secondary reorganization," said King.

This year Columbia Public School District will look significantly different than it did last year.

"Not only are we opening Battle but we're moving freshmen into the three high schools, and we're changing what used to be three middle schools and three junior high schools into six middle schools that house grades six through eight," said King.

"Come August 20th when we start school, it will be a whole new landscape for Columbia Public Schools which we're pretty excited about."