With CAFO law now in effect, a Mid Missouri farmer turns to lawsuit

2 weeks 1 day 12 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

FULTON - A newly approved law could have major effects on Missouri farmers.

Under Senate Bill 391, no health ordinances brought forth from a county can supercede a state ordinance. Many farmers take issue with that, saying that this new law is wrong. Those farmers main issue came with regulations relating to CAFO's.

"What 391 does is it takes away the local control by taking away the voice of the people by not allowing any health ordinances more stringent than what state regulations are to take place," says Jeff Jones, owner of Jones Angus Farm. "And this is our last line of defense to protect our homes from these large foreign corporations."

Leslie Holloway, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau, says many farmers concerns are unfounded.

"They are making arguments that would indicate that they believe that the county should be able to impose more stringent health regulations relative to these livestock farms than what the state is doing," says Holloway. "But they don't provide any justification for enacting the more stringent health ordinances."

Jones says his complaints to the bills sponsor, Senator Mike Bernskoetter, fell on deaf ears. Because of that, Jones sued.

"They're not understanding in Jefferson City what our needs are, to be able to live and the ability for CAFO's and people to live together. We want to be able to live in harmony, but without accountability to these large out of state and possibly foreign corporations, it makes it very tough for us to live next to them," says Jones.

The Missouri Farm Bureau was one of those named in the lawsuit.

"There are several parties who have filed a lawsuit against Farm Bureau as well as other agricultural organizations... in an attempt to overturn Senate Bill 391."

Jones says one of the biggest concerns is a CAFO's proximity to homes and schools.

"The setbacks on this are very small. We need larger setbacks, 3/10 of a mile, approximately, is not adequate. We need to make sure that our schools and our homes and our churches are protected from this, and Senate Bill 391 is lacking (sic) the peoples voice to be heard. 

The first hearing on the lawsuit is December 9th, 2019.

More News

Grid
List

CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East... More >>
39 minutes ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:12:26 AM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Missouri law banning abortions based on signs of Down... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:14:06 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2). Hickman hopes to... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight overcrowding in its jail and an overcrowded courthouse and the solution could... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Man attempted to run woman off road, sentenced for illegal firearm
Man attempted to run woman off road, sentenced for illegal firearm
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man who tried to run a woman off the road and chased her into the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Community meeting seeks to end gun violence
Community meeting seeks to end gun violence
COLUMBIA - A local pastor held a community meeting Friday to look for ways to stop gun violence. The... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Nadria Wright's mother speaks out after suspect arrested
Nadria Wright's mother speaks out after suspect arrested
COLUMBIA - The mother of 18-year-old Nadria Wright, Shaunda Hamilton, said she cried tears of joy after finding out a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:09:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

MU police department reports a drop in crime, rape and liquor referrals
MU police department reports a drop in crime, rape and liquor referrals
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is pleased with new data following the 2019 Annual Fire Safety and... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 1:07:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
UPDATE: Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police have identified one man in the Holts Summit shooting investigation. Samuel Schroeder has now been... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 7:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police officer.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 4:22:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th homicide of the month, the Columbia Police Officers Association posted on Facebook that Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
8am 68°
9am 70°
10am 73°
11am 75°