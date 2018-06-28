With Census Data, Lawmakers Ready to Redistrict

JEFFERSON CITY - House and Senate committees will meet across the state next week to begin incorporating Census data in redistricting. The Census Bureau is expected to release the data to the public Thursday afternoon.

Rep. John Diehl (R-Town and Country), chair of the House redistricting committee, pre-filed the bill that representatives will mold into Missouri's new house districts.

Missouri lost one congressional seat as a result of 2010 Census data.

Unlike Missouri, not every state is receiving this information today. Only 16 states have their Census data as of February 18, 2011.

The bureau said they are releasing data on a "flow basis" for the rest of February and March.