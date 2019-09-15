With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game

1 day 1 hour 14 minutes ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 1:05:47 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Alex Burke, Columbia Missourian

BOONVILLE - Boonville was the place to be to watch high-level, physical football on Friday night. While the matchup between the Pirates and the remarkable Blair Oaks Falcons was a contest among two 2-0 teams heading in, the story heading in was how freshman quarterback Dylan Hair, replacing his brother as the Falcons' quarterback this year, was going to respond in a hostile Boonville environment.

There are massive expectations on the shoulders of stout freshman Hair for a multitude of different reasons. Hair's brother, Nolan, led the Falcons to a perfect 15-0 class 2 state championship season last year. Hair possesses a lot of physical tools even as just a freshman. Primarily, though, every team playing Blair Oaks wants to be the first team to beat the Falcons in the regular season since 2014.

Boonville's strategy was to see how long it would take their pressure on defense to burst the pipes of a freshman making one of his first starts. The strategy had some mixed results; Hair made some big plays here and there, but on multiple occasions he was sacked, forcing second-and-long or third-and-long situations. Impressively, Hair, along with the Falcons defense, stepped up in a big way to put the Pirates away, 38-21.

While Hair consistently makes loud, splashy plays both running the ball and throwing it deep, his personality is nearly the opposite. 

"If he's in a room, you're not going to hear him," coach Ted LePage said. 

It's something that LePage works consistently on with his young quarterback because he sees it as an area that Hair needs to grow in. If there is one weakness to Hair's game, then that's it, because LePage raves about his knowledge of the game and his teammates laud his athletic ability.

"I think people underestimate [Dylan's] running ability," said junior Jake Closser, one of Hair's top targets as a starting wide receiver. "He makes good reads."

Closser was one of the primary reasons why Blair Oaks left Boonville on Friday night as a 3-0 team. His athleticism stood out on offense, especially during an outstanding touchdown reception in the second half where he out-jumped the opposing corner in the end zone and kept an iron grip on the football despite the corner being draped on his front. Earlier in the game, Closser made a tremendous, momentum swinging interception that he returned for a touchdown.

While a regular season loss is a foreign concept to any player on Blair Oaks' roster, the Falcons know they need to step up and make big plays to win games against physical teams like Boonville because every team gives them their best shot.

Because of the Falcons' stars like Hair and Closser, there aren't many teams that can line up against them and out-talent them. LePage said that teams come out more physical against Blair Oaks to try to do anything they can to throw them off of their game and a big reason for that is because of the Falcons' immaculate season last year. One of the things that LePage was most proud of his team for Friday was how physical they were.

This was no more evident than the final drive of the game, which started with over seven minutes left on the clock and ended with the Falcons in victory formation, kneeing the ball to run the clock out. When LePage brought in his biggest lineman, or the "Bobby Boucher package" as he calls it, at the end of the game, there just wasn't enough push from Boonville to make a stop and give themselves one last chance in the game. 

Boonville does have a chance, however, of bouncing back for a win Friday as the Pirates play a 0-3 California . Blair Oaks, meanwhile, plays at Versailles, a team that the Falcons beat 37-0 last year, and hoped to extend their incredible regular season winning streak to 42 games. 

More News

Grid
List

Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident
Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers have taken a man into custody in relation to a shots fired incident on Sept. 3... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 9:51:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

One in custody after car crashes into Jefferson City home
One in custody after car crashes into Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a home in the 900 block of Sardonyx... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck crashed into the Ventura Townhome complex Saturday morning in relation to a domestic assault, according... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:20:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K was held at the Governor's Garden on Saturday. This... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:29:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department announced its participation in the National Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Family members meet for the first time at New Lebanon bicentennial
Family members meet for the first time at New Lebanon bicentennial
NEW LEBANON - For one group, New Lebanon's bicentennial celebration was a unification decades in the making. While researching her... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Lawyers: Success in Missouri disability benefits cases wanes
Lawyers: Success in Missouri disability benefits cases wanes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The percentage of successful disability cases aimed at reversing the denial or re-evaluation of benefits... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:37:39 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Update: Columbia police investigating two overnight homicides
Update: Columbia police investigating two overnight homicides
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating two homicides after three people were shot overnight. Officers said they... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent Facebook post showed grass clippings left out in Jefferson City. Many commented on the post... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
COLUMBIA - Columbia police and the city's Solid Waste Department will expand the search area in the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been nine months since Melissa Peskey's death, and the family together with the Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Parson applauds passage of HB 1
Parson applauds passage of HB 1
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Senate unanimously passed HB 1, which will allow the sales proceeds of more than one... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Boil advisory expands in Sedalia
Boil advisory expands in Sedalia
SEDALIA - A boil water advisory has been expanded in the city of Sedalia. The city is expanding the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Lincoln University plans Dickinson Research Center rebuild
Lincoln University plans Dickinson Research Center rebuild
JEFFERSON CITY – The Board of Curators at Lincoln University approved a plan Thursday night to rebuild the Dickinson Research... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 3:23:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Highway Patrol K9 turns traffic stop into substantial drug bust
Highway Patrol K9 turns traffic stop into substantial drug bust
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers ended up making a large drug bust after a K9 found methamphetamine during a traffic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Jasper County sheriff's deputy shot, man found dead
Jasper County sheriff's deputy shot, man found dead
JOPLIN (AP) — Jasper County authorities say a deputy was shot and a man was later found dead after a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 11:40:08 AM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Police confirm gunfire in north Columbia neighborhood
Police confirm gunfire in north Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a shots fired incident Thursday evening on Currituck Lane. Dispatchers got several shots fired calls... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 11:36:00 AM CDT September 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 70°
4am 68°
5am 67°
6am 67°