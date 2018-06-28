With Stem Cell Win, Proponents Aim at Top-Flight Researchers

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY -- The Missouri life science industry is scrambling to recruit scientists who specialize in embryonic stem cell research. The narrow passage of an amendment Tuesday allows all federally protected stem cell research in Missouri. William Barlow Neaves of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City says the vote allows scientists more freedom in their research. The institute already conducts early stem cell research with animals, and adult stem cell research using both human and animal models. Neaves also says the institute will carry out an expansion plan that hinged on the vote. Opponents of the measure say the slim margin of approval means the research lacks a statewide mandate. Some lawmakers are also vowing to fight for restrictions.