With the primary election coming up, candidates sound off on hot-button issues

COLUMBIA - Congressional candidates for the 4th District spoke on issues like the opioid crisis and possible Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Archie, is running for reelection in the 4th District. She attended a briefing at University of Missouri Health Care to discuss a new opioid program.

It involves giving opioid overdose patients the tools to seek treatment options once they are discharged from the hospital.

Overdose patients will also be given a certified peer recovery coach to help them along the way to their recovery.

Hartzler feels we need to get ahead of the opioid crisis.

"We've got to get ahold of this, we are losing more than 150 people a day to the opioid crisis," Hartzler said.

She said, last year alone, more people died of drug overdose than during the entire Vietnam War.

Hartzler believes the program can help patients recover and "live a new life."

On the other side of the election, Democratic candidate Renee Hoagenson hosted a cyber security education event Monday.

Hoagenson said the subject is even more relevant than before because of the news Sen. Claire McCaskill is the latest victim of Russian interference.

Hoagenson said Russian tactics are very dangerous.

"Our enemies are attacking us full on and directly, but they're also attacking us in a subversive way, such as cyber warfare," Hoagenson said. "And it's potentially even more problematic and it can certainly contribute to a direct attack."

KOMU 8 News reached out to the other candidates in the August primary: Democrat Hallie Thompson, Republican John Webb and Liberterians Mark Bliss and Steven Koonse, but did not get a response.

The primary is Aug. 6.