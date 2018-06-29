With win over Arkansas Little Rock, Mizzou baseball tallies 20 in a row

COLUMBIA - Missouri Baseball eclipsed Arkansas Little Rock by a tally of 11-8 on Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium to build on their impressive now 20-game win streak. The Tigers currently rank No. 18 in the country on Baseball America's mid-season rankings and their 20-1 mark is the best in program history.

Missouri wasted no time, amassing six runs in the first inning. The hit parade began when catcher Brett Bond singled to left, scoring two. Nelson Mompierre then brought Bond and Kameron Misner around to score on an RBI single of his own. The Tigers tagged Little Rock starter Carter Brown for three runs right out of the gate and he was yanked from the game before he was able to record an out. The Trojans needed two more pitchers to finish the inning and the score was 6-0 when the teams made it to their dugouts.

Missouri starter Bryce Montes De Oca did his fair share on the hill as well. The right-hander allowed only two runs on four hits through his four innings and recorded 4 K's.

The Tigers saw their lead grow to 8-0 before it slowly began to dissipate. The Trojans began to eat into the deficit in the fourth inning when senior outfielder Hunter Owens reached base via infield single, scoring Cale Ridling. After a hit batsman and an error by the Tigers, UALR had cut the score to 8-4.

Missouri regained its composure, though, in the fifth inning. Robbie Glendinning, Brett Bond and Brian Sharp all added RBIs to the Tiger campaign and the lead was pushed to 11-4 in their favor. This would be enough for them to close the door on UALR and they won by a score of 11-8.

Junior Brett Bond has now reached base safely in 15 consecutive games and outfielder Misner is right behind him at 13 games. The Tigers will look to continue their winning streak against an equally hot Arkansas team on Friday. The Razorbacks will come into Columbia as winners of 9 of their last 10. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.