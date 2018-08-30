Witness disputes police account of fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A man claiming to be a witness when a southeast Missouri police officer killed a knife-wielding man says the police version of events is inaccurate.

A Cape Girardeau officer fatally shot 33-year-old Andrew Ryan Mclendon Wednesday night inside a home. Police have said Mclendon was holding a knife and advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner.

David Stroder told the Southeast Missourian he lives in the house where the shooting occurred. Stroder says Mclendon was lying face-down on the basement floor holding a folded knife when the officer identified himself, shouted Mclendon had a knife, and fired three shots into Mclendon's back.

Stroder says Mclendon never moved toward the officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating and declined comment. The officer's name has not been released.