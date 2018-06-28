Witness doesn't show up in court; murder charges dismissed

CLAYTON (AP) — Murder charges against two St. Louis County men have been dismissed after a key witness failed to show up to testify at trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors on Wednesday announced that charges were dropped against 40-year-old Michael Simmons and 34-year-old Dorian Chalk.

The men were accused of killing 31-year-old Clement Sonnier, whose body was found in Kinloch in April 2013. A jury was selected Monday and opening statements were expected to be Tuesday.

Authorities had issued material-witness warrants for two people, but could not find one of them. Both suspects were released Tuesday after charges were dropped. It wasn't clear if prosecutors would consider re-filing charges.