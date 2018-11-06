Witness in Palestine Visits Columbia

She documented her travels throughout the Middle East and shared her unique personal views.

"The Israeli government is systematically violating more than 60 U.N. resolutions which is more than any other country in the world including Iraq and Iran," said Baltzer. "And so I think it's important that we hold Israel to the same standard that we hold other countries in the world."

During the presentation Baltzer told stories and showed pictures from her time overseas. Baltzer is currently on a spring tour through parts of Europe, Asia minor, Canada and the U.S.