Witnesses Save Heart Attack Victim
ST. PETERS (AP) - Carolyn Holt had a heart attack while driving. Luckily for her, witnesses to the ensuing wreck included a good Samaritan, two nurses and a defibrillator salesman. The wreck happened Friday evening in St. Charles County. Witnesses saw Holt's car cross four lanes of traffic on Mid-Rivers Mall Drive and come to a stop against a guardrail. One of those witnesses was defibrillator salesman Steve Earle, who pulled out a machine. Meanwhile, a man pulled Holt from her car and two passing women who are nurses stopped to help. When Holt showed no sign of a pulse, the defibrillator revived her. She was taken to a hospital, where she continues to recover.
More News
