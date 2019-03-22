Witnesses Save Heart Attack Victim

1 decade 2 years 10 months ago Wednesday, April 26 2006 Apr 26, 2006 Wednesday, April 26, 2006 1:21:41 PM CDT April 26, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. PETERS  (AP) - Carolyn Holt had a heart attack while driving. Luckily for her, witnesses to the ensuing wreck included a good Samaritan, two nurses and a defibrillator salesman. The wreck happened Friday evening in St. Charles County. Witnesses saw Holt's car cross four lanes of traffic on Mid-Rivers Mall Drive and come to a stop against a guardrail. One of those witnesses was defibrillator salesman Steve Earle, who pulled out a machine. Meanwhile, a man pulled Holt from her car and two passing women who are nurses stopped to help. When Holt showed no sign of a pulse, the defibrillator revived her. She was taken to a hospital, where she continues to recover.

More News

Grid
List

Councilman: Violent crimes bring attention to need for community policing
Councilman: Violent crimes bring attention to need for community policing
COLUMBIA - Columbia city leaders met in a closed meeting on Friday to propose ways to build relationships between the... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Mueller concludes Russia probe, delivers report to AG Barr
Mueller concludes Russia probe, delivers report to AG Barr
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 4:23:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 3:25:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
Discrimination lawsuits against CPS, former administrator dismissed
COLUMBIA - Two lawsuits for discrimination, filed against Columbia Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent, were dismissed Thursday. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
Columbia police investigate shots fired on Elleta Boulevard
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. An officer on scene said... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
Parts of St. Joseph under mandatory evacuation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — More towns are evacuating as the flooded Missouri River seeps over and through busted levees.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 12:38:00 PM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Saline County inmate dies at jail
Saline County inmate dies at jail
SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release. ... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:59:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
CPS reverses on school year end date; district could have lost $65 million
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from the previously... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 11:42:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 10:11:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
No injuries reported in fire at ABB facility
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 9:27:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
Flooding has killed livestock, ruined harvests and has farmers worried
(CNN) - Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa had precious little time to move themselves from the floodwaters that... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 5:37:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
Columbia leaders discuss ways to combat gun violence
COLUMBIA - City leaders will meet Friday to try to find a solution to the recent spike in gun violence... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 Friday, March 22, 2019 5:30:00 AM CDT March 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Injured deputy named in Moniteau County crash
UPDATE: Injured deputy named in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after a passenger... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:06:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Columbia mayoral candidates face off in only official debate
Columbia mayoral candidates face off in only official debate
COLUMBIA - Candidates in the Columbia mayoral race met Thursday night in the only event being called a 'debate' between... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 8:54:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Who killed Lorenzo? Guests investigate at murder mystery dinner
Who killed Lorenzo? Guests investigate at murder mystery dinner
HALLSVILLE - Lorenzo Moreno was partners with Vincent Valentino at the successful Sarsapilla Speakeasy, until his disappearance two weeks ago.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:43:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

FDA approves first drug for postpartum depression
FDA approves first drug for postpartum depression
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug designed to specifically treat postpartum depression. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools honored for mental health work
Columbia Public Schools honored for mental health work
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is being recognized for its work in improving the mental health of its students and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:15:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Stranded residents rescued amid flooding near Kansas City
Stranded residents rescued amid flooding near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri as the swollen Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT March 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
12am 40°
1am 39°
2am 39°
3am 37°