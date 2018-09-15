Witnesses Testify For Man Who Raped and Killed Friend's Stepdaughter

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) - Witnesses for a southwest Missouri man who confessed to raping and killing a friend's young stepdaughter testified Thursday about the defendant's turbulent childhood. They said Collings moved between various homes in his early childhood, because of his father's incarceration and both parents' heavy drinking.

Jurors convicted 37-year-old Wheaton resident Christopher Collings of first degree murder on Tuesday. They have since been hearing testimony about whether he deserves the death penalty or life in prison. In a videotaped confession, Collings said he "freaked out" and strangled 9-year-old Rowan Ford because she looked at him as he raped her in November 2007.

The jury will hear more Friday from a psychological expert.