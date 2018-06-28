Witnesses testify in teen's trial of 2014 fatal crash

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors called four witnesses Thursday in the trial of Ashley Moore - three drivers at the scene of the deadly 2014 crash and Columbia Police Department Sergeant Brian Tate.

Moore is the driver accused of misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. She was 18 at the time of the crash.

The crash resulted in the death of two pedestrians.

Moore's defense was that she was swerving to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Prosecutors argue their witnesses say they did not see the vehicle Moore says she was swerving to avoid.

The witnesses were Travis McCartney, Robert Penton and Christina Merideth.

The officer, who is a certified accident reconstructionist, testified the physical evidence at the scene showed Moore swerved from the northbound to the southbound lane to the right off the roadway.

Judge Kim Shaw heard the case and will announce a verdict in the coming weeks.

Because a crash was involved, the maximum penalty is $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

Moore turned herself in back in March.