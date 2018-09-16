Wizards Send Clarkson to Lakers

WASHINGTON (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade the draft rights of second-round pick Jordan Clarkson to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the league had yet to approve the trade.

The Wizards selected the guard from Missouri at No. 46 overall during the NBA draft Thursday night.

The Lakers had no remaining picks left in the draft, so the deal meant the Wizards would likely finish the evening without adding a player.

The Wizards didn't have a first-round pick. They traded it to the Phoenix Suns in October in the deal that brought center Marcin Gortat to Washington.