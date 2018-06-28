Wolfe Announces Organizational Changes in UM System

COLUMBIA -UM System President Tim Wolfe announced some organizational changes he will enact this year to make the four campus system as efficient and effective as possible.

Wolfe announced Wednesday in a letter that he will conduct a search for a new vice president responsible for university-wide financial planning. The search comes after Nikki Krawitz, the current Vice President for Finance and Administration, announced she will retire in June.

Wolfe also plans to consolidate the roles of the Vice presidents of Academic Affairs and Research and Economic Development into one position, a Vice Presidednt for Academic Affairs and Research.

Wolfe also announced he will combine the Governement Relations and Strategic Communications departments into a University Relations department. The new department will be responsible for stragetic communcations, government relations and external affairs.