Wolfe meets with staff to discuss #ConcernedStudent1950

COLUMBIA – The chief communications officer for the University of Missouri System said Sunday afternoon Tim Wolfe was meeting with staff members at his office.

John Fougere with University Relations said Wolfe, UM System President, had been at his office most of Sunday morning, and was meeting with staff to work out “a very complex issue”.

“We’re doing the same things we’ve been doing,” Fougere said, “We been, uh, trying to wrestle with a very complex issue, an extremely complex issue, and there’s some things that we want to announce but we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to do that.”

"We've been trying to wrestle with a very complex issue." - John Fougere with @umsystem on today's mtg. W/ #TimWolfe @KOMUnews — James Packard (@jamesspackard) November 8, 2015





"There's some things that we want to announce but we got to make sure we're ready to do that." - John Fougere on mtg. W/ #TimWolfe @KOMUnews — James Packard (@jamesspackard) November 8, 2015





Fougere said Wolfe might be open to speaking with the media later in the day.

The meeting comes after weeks of controversy for Wolfe and the University of Missouri leadership. Student members of the group #ConcernedStudent1950 have been calling for Wolfe’s resignation since October 20, when they delivered a letter to university leadership calling for Wolfe’s job, along with several other controversial requests.

On November 2, Members began camping out on the lawn of Tiger Plaza, in an effort to show their discontent with Wolfe and support their peer, fellow grad student Jonathan Butler, who is on a hunger strike. In a letter to the UM Board of Curators, Butler said he will not eat until Wolfe resigns or is fired or his body fails him. Representatives of Concerned Student 1950 said they were dissatisfied with the conversation and Wolfe’s request to have an open dialogue.

"Racism does exist at our university and it is unacceptable," said Wolfe in a statement. "I am sorry this is the case. I truly want all members of our university community to feel included, valued and safe."

Over the weekend, a video of Wolfe went viral among MU students following an encounter Friday night. A group of students involved in #ConcernedStudent1950 traveled to Kansas City in order to meet Wolfe.He was scheduled to attend a fundraising event in Kansas City. The students waited for him outside.

Most recently, members of the Missouri football team announced Saturday night they would boycott any team activities until Wolfe was removed. Team members held a meeting Sunday morning at the Mizzou Athletic Trainin Complex. Head Coach Gary Pinkel tweeted after the meeting, “The Mizzou family stands as one. We are united. We are behind our players.”

The Mizzou Family stands as one. We are united. We are behind our players. #ConcernedStudent1950 GP pic.twitter.com/fMHbPPTTKl — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) November 8, 2015

Lt. Governor Peter Kinder also released a statement in response to the protests.

My statement on the protests at the University of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/ZOtvFyM8CI — Peter Kinder (@PeterKinder) November 8, 2015









KOMU 8 News will remain at University Hall Sunday, monitoring for updates, and will pass details along as they become available.

Related Articles:

Group of MU football players stand with #ConcernedStudent1950

#ConcernedStudent1950 pays visit to UM system president

University System President Tim Wolfe responds to hunger strike

Students support hunger striker after talk with UM president

UM Systems president reacts to MU Homecoming demonstration