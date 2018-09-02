Woman, 3 Daughters Shot to Death at Mo Campground

BALLWIN (AP) - Authorities have identified the four people found fatally shot at a eastern Missouri campground as a 37-year-old mother and her three daughters.

The Crawford County sheriff's department said Monday that Christine Adewunmi, and her three children, 8-year-old Lauren, 6-year-old Samantha and 3-year-old Kate, died of gunshot wounds. The family lived in Ballwin, some 20 miles west of St. Louis.

The sheriff's department said the bodies were found Saturday in a remote area at the Blue Springs Ranch & Resort, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis. The department said each victim was shot once, and a handgun was found nearby.

Authorities initially said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide, but would not comment on a possible motive Monday.

Sheriff Randy Martin said Saturday that autopsies are planned.